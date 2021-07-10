Alyssa Valdez-Mika Reyes rivalry highlights PVL season opener

DEFENDING champion Creamline kicks off its title-retention bid against newcomer Sta. Lucia in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on July 17 at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The Cool Smashers skipper Alyssa Valdez rekindle’s her collegiate rivalry with Mika Reyes and the Lady Realtors in PVL’s first playdate as a professional league.

PVL schedule

The league’s bubble conference opener will push through with a different venue in Bacarra after Laoag City, its initial venue at the Centennial Gym, was placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine on Saturday due to a spike of Covid-19 cases in the area.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Creamline and Sta. Lucia will cap the explosive triple-header PVL opener at 7 pm.

Valdez, Jia Morado, Michele Gumabao, Jema Galanza, Risa Sato and new recruit Tots Carlos are on a mission to deliver the franchise’s third straight Open Conference title. They had a perfect 20-game sweep in the last PVL tournament two years ago before the pandemic.

Sta. Lucia is making its PVL debut with a revamped roster bannered by holdovers Reyes, MJ Phillips and Djanel Cheng and new recruits Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Dell Palomata, Jovie Prado and Jonah Sabete.

Also making their PVL debut are Chery Tiggo and PLDT, who will end volleyball’s inactivity in the country at 1 pm.

Crossover star Jaja Santiago is set to return in the PVL, facing her former club PLDT and ex coach Roger Gorayeb.

Santiago will lead Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Mylene Paat, Jasmine Nabor and Buding Duremdes against the Power Hitters, who will parade new recruits Isa Molde, Rhea Dimaculangan, Eli Soyud and Chinchin Basas.

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, Rachel Anne Daquis and Cignal play in the PVL stage for the first time against Perlas Spikers at 4 pm.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Reigning Reinforced conference champion Petro Gazz, Army, BaliPure and Choco Mucho will make their debut on July 18.

The PVL is scheduled six days a week with Saturday as its rest day except for the opener. Four teams will advance in the semifinals after a single round robin elimination.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.