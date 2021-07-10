Alyssa Valdez-Mika Reyes rivalry highlights PVL season opener

DEFENDING champion Creamline kicks off its title-retention bid against newcomer Sta. Lucia in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on July 17 at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.
The Cool Smashers skipper Alyssa Valdez rekindle’s her collegiate rivalry with Mika Reyes and the Lady Realtors in PVL’s first playdate as a professional league.
PVL schedule
The league’s bubble conference opener will push through with a different venue in Bacarra after Laoag City, its initial venue at the Centennial Gym, was placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine on Saturday due to a spike of Covid-19 cases in the area.
Creamline and Sta. Lucia will cap the explosive triple-header PVL opener at 7 pm.
Valdez, Jia Morado, Michele Gumabao, Jema Galanza, Risa Sato and new recruit Tots Carlos are on a mission to deliver the franchise’s third straight Open Conference title. They had a perfect 20-game sweep in the last PVL tournament two years ago before the pandemic.
Sta. Lucia is making its PVL debut with a revamped roster bannered by holdovers Reyes, MJ Phillips and Djanel Cheng and new recruits Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Dell Palomata, Jovie Prado and Jonah Sabete.
Also making their PVL debut are Chery Tiggo and PLDT, who will end volleyball’s inactivity in the country at 1 pm.
Crossover star Jaja Santiago is set to return in the PVL, facing her former club PLDT and ex coach Roger Gorayeb.
Santiago will lead Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Mylene Paat, Jasmine Nabor and Buding Duremdes against the Power Hitters, who will parade new recruits Isa Molde, Rhea Dimaculangan, Eli Soyud and Chinchin Basas.
Meanwhile, Rachel Anne Daquis and Cignal play in the PVL stage for the first time against Perlas Spikers at 4 pm.
Reigning Reinforced conference champion Petro Gazz, Army, BaliPure and Choco Mucho will make their debut on July 18.
The PVL is scheduled six days a week with Saturday as its rest day except for the opener. Four teams will advance in the semifinals after a single round robin elimination.
