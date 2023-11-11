In-form Choco Mucho stretches win streak to five at expense of Akari

CHOCO Mucho continued to roll on Saturday, notching a fifth successive straight-sets win in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the expense of Akari, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19, at the PhilSports Arena.

Isa Molde showed the way with 13 points built on 10 attacks, two aces, and one block as the Flying Titans joined a three-way tie for second place at 5-1 (win-loss) with PLDT and Chery Tiggo.

Akari absorbed back-to-back defeats and slipped to 3-3.

"Siyempre masaya kasi lahat kami nag-contribute. ‘Yun talaga ‘yung gusto namin na kahit sino pa ‘yung ipasok, kahit sino maglalaro, lahat mag-cocontribute.

"Ang saya lang din makita na lahat kami nagbibigay talaga ng puntos sa team. Sinusunod pa rin talaga namin sistema ni Coach (Dante Alinsunurin) at nila-labas at pine-perform kung ano talaga ‘yung tine-training namin," said Sisi Rondina with 11 points.

As Rondina alluded to, the Flying Titans' evenly distributed offense enabled them to fire on all fronts in just three sets with Maddie Madayag also posting 13 points and Kat Tolentino adding 11 in the win.

Akari's resurgence, meanwhile, couldn't match Choco Mucho's red-hot form as Dindin Manabat and Faith Nisperos' 22 combined markers wasn't enough to save the Chargers from their third defeat in six games.

