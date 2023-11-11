Chery Tiggo rides Nabor heroics to halt PLDT's win run at five

CHERY Tiggo broke a three-way deadlock for second place with a come-from-behind 14-25, 25-20, 28-26, 25-19 win over PLDT in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday.

The Crossovers rode Jasmine Nabor’s 17 excellent sets to post their sixth victory in seven games while halting PLDT's unbeaten run at five.

PLDT fell to 5-2 (win-loss) alongside Cignal.

“Maganda ‘yung reaction ng players (after Set 1). We worked as a team nu’ng nag-adjust na kami. ‘Yung first unit namin, ‘di masyadong naging aggressive kaya slow start ulit,” said Chery Tiggo deputy coach Kungfu Reyes, who missed his UST wards’ Game 2 loss in the Shakey’s Super League finals to NU due to conflicting schedules.

“Mas (maganda) lang din talaga blocking ni PLDT (13 to 6). Talagang kita mo naman na lagpas sa net kaya kahit anong atake namin nu’ng first set, dumudulo kahit kargado ‘yung serves tapos unstable pa first ball namin,” he added.

As Reyes pointed out, PLDT’s 13 blocks paired with its one-two scoring punch in Savannah Davison (16 points) and Erika Santos (14 points) enabled the High Speed Hitters to cruise to a comfortable 11-point rout in Set 1.

Even with their backs against the wall early, the Laure sisters Eya and EJ (31 combined points) pulled out all the stops for the Crossovers to complete a reverse sweep and extend their active win streak to four.

Mylene Paat kept shrugging the cobwebs away in her second game back from a swollen right foot with 11 points alongside Pauline Gaston's 12 to bolster Chery Tiggo's fightback victory.

