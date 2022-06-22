Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PVL pushes back Invitational Conference opening

    by randolph b. leongson
    THE Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is pushing back its opening day for the Invitational Conference to July 9.

    From its original July 2 tip-off, the league has opted to push its start to a week later due to requests from its member teams.

    See Japan, Taiwan teams spice up PVL action as F2 Logistics, Balipure beg off

    Creamline is looking for back-to-back crowns after ruling the Open Conference earlier this year behind the might of MVP Tots Carlos and Alyssa Valdez.

    Back to challenge the champions are Open Conference runner-up PetroGazz, Cignal HD, Choco Mucho, Chery Tiggo, Army Black Mamba, and PLDT.

    Foreign teams will also spice the invitational with Japanese club Kobe Shinwa Women's University and Taiwanese team Taipei King Whales earning an automatic semifinal berth.

    Meanwhile, F2 Logistics and BaliPure begged off from participating in the midseason tourney.

