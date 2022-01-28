PVL Open moves start date to March 16 with shortened conference

THE Premier Volleyball League has moved the 2022 Open Conference schedule to March 16 with a new pool play format.

PVL Open schedule

Originally slated to open its second pro season on Feb. 16 for three months, the organizing Sports Vision gave its nine teams more time to prepare coming from a long layoff and also decided to shorten its first conference to a four-week tournament ending on April 9 to give way to the Philippine women’s volleyball team’s stint in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

"We asked the member teams to give us their inputs and their concerns. After putting all it all together, we decided that the best thing to do for us at this point in time is to move the opening to mid-March," said Sports Vision and PVL president Ricky Palou. "But we have to shorten our conference to make way for the training of the national team.”

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) will tap mostly PVL players for the 20-member pool of the women’s volleyball team, which will train in Brazil as part of its buildup for the SEA Games slated May 12-23 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The league is looking at two venues in case it needs to be under a full bubble set up at either the Aquamarine Sports Complex in Lipa, Batangas or Tagaytay Royale in Alfonso, Cavite.

If the situation clears up in Manila, the Open Conference will be held in Metro Manila under a closed-circuit setup.

"We are also looking at the possibility of holding it here in Metro Manila depending on the situation," said Palou. "By mid-February, we will know what our alert level will be."

The league also decided to change the conference format from single round robin to pool play.

Defending champion Chery Tiggo, runner-up Creamline, third placer Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho, Philippine Army, PLDT, BaliPure, Cignal, and PNVF Champions League champion F2 Logistics, will be divided into two pools with one side having five teams.

The top four teams in each pool will advance to the knockout quarterfinals with no team from the pool of four being eliminated.

The first and second-ranked teams in each pool will have twice-to-beat advantages.

In case of a tie in the number of victories, the tiebreaker will be the points gained after each match.

If the points still end up in a tie, the set quotient, the point quotient, heads-up matchup for the whole preliminary round, then the set quotient and the point quotient among the teams involved, in that order, will follow as tiebreakers.

Teams are already seeking clearance from their respective local government units for permission to train. The Games and Amusements Board and the Inter-Agency Task Force must also approve each team's health and safety protocols to begin training.

