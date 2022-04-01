PVL moves games to MOA Arena, Ynares Center amid surge in ticket demand

THE Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is taking its succeeding games to a bigger venue amid a sharp spike in the demand for tickets for the playoffs.

Sports Vision president Ricky Palou confirmed to Spin.ph the move as it seeks to accommodate demand from volleyball fans, some of whom lined up for hours at the Filoil Flying V Arena to get tickets for Friday's openers, to no avail.

"We've secured the permit and we'll be able to play at MOA," the executive said.

Game Two of the Cignal-PetroGazz series and the Creamline-Choco Mucho semifinals will now be played at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena on Sunday, with Game Three to be held at the same venue on Monday.

Meanwhile, the last of the classification matches for seventh place between BaliPure and Chery Tiggo and the battle for fifth place between PLDT and F2 Logistics will still go as scheduled at the San Juan Arena on Tuesday.

MOA Arena hosts finals

MOA Arena will also host for Game One of the best-of-three Finals, while the succeeding games will be at Ynares Center in Antipolo with Game Two on Friday and, if necessary, Game Three on Sunday.

The move, Palou said, is the PVL's way of showing appreciation to fans as a number of spectators tried to get their hands on tickets and lined up at the Filoil Flying V Centre as early as 5 a.m. with no guarantees of getting inside.

PHOTO: PVL photos

"We're actually happy seeing the fans. Since last night, they were here. People were sending me pictures and messages that they were lining up. Di naman sila nakaka-sigurado na makakakuha ng tickets pero nakapila sila. Kawawa naman," he said.

"We want this for the fans, nagtitiyaga sila pumila para lang makakuha ng ticket. Talagang sinubukan na nating makuha yung bigger venues at maswerte naman naibigay sa atin."

