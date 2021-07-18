PVL matches washed out due to wet floor caused by heavy rain

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Heavy rain caused slippery spots on the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center playing area, washing out Premier Volleyball League Open Conference matches on Sunday.

The match between Petro Gazz and Black Mamba-Army was halted in the second set, and the scheduled Choco Mucho-BaliPure match is on hold.

The Angels took the opening set over the Lady Troopers and led 4-1 in the second set when action was stopped.

Organizers called off the match at 4:46 pm. League president Ricky Palou and commissioner Tony Boy Liao talked to the referees and coaches, citing the FIVB rule that when "unforseen circumstances" interrupt the match, both teams will have to wait four hours before it can be called off.

If conditions are deemed playable, action resumes. If not, the match will be rescheduled and reset back to zero.

“Ngayon, we wait for four hours, bago mag four hours pwede na ilaro, continue mga nangyari sets of course results with the same players,” Liao said.

“In-off muna namin yung second game assuming we wait for four hours. Malabo na matuloy yun papano kung pa rin yung situation. So irereschedule na lang namin yung Choco Mucho and BaliPure,” he added.

Palou said both Army and Petro Gazz are willing to wait and eager to play their match if the situation improves before 8:46 pm.

