PVL matches in Sta. Rosa postponed due to bad weather

PVL Reinforced Conference matches at Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna on Saturday have been cancelled due to Tropical storm Paeng.

The matches between F2 Logistics (2-2) and Petro Gazz (2-1), and the clash between Cignal (1-2) and Choco Mucho (2-2) will be rescheduled.

“When it comes to weather, the players’ safety and all those involved in each PVL staging is our priority,” said Sports Vision president Ricky Palou.

PVL is expected to resume on Nov. 3 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan with Army facing Cignal and Choco Mucho clashing with Akari.

Only three semifinals berth are up for grabs after league-leading Chery Tiggo secured the first spot with an unblemished 5-0 record, while grand slam-seeking Creamline is a win away from a final four slot.

