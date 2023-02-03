PVL brings star-studded double-header to Iloilo City

FOR the first time in four years, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) returns to Iloilo City on March 14 to stage the penultimate match day of the All-Filipino Conference preliminaries.

PVL in Iloilo

The league released its updated match schedule on Friday afternoon — confirming the PVL's first trip to Visayas since the pandemic started.

Mylene Paat and the Chery Tiggo Crossovers will battle it out against the Oliver Almadro-led Petro Gazz Angels in the opening game at 4 p.m.

The new-look Akari Chargers led by Dindin Santiago-Manabat will take on reigning Open Conference champs Creamline Cool Smashers at 6:30 p.m.

Event organizer Gametime Sports also announced the PVL's provincial double-header on its Facebook page, where fans can also book tickets to watch the games.

"We are happy to announce that we will be bringing [two] official PVL games here in the City of Love as the stars of Philippine volleyball are coming this March 14, 2023."

The official venue has yet to be announced as of writing.