PVL hoping to hold two conferences this year, starting with All-Filipino

THE Premier Volleyball League still hopes to hold two conferences this year as the league awaits the lifting of the enhanced community quarantine.

League president Ricky Palou noted bringing in imports for the Reinforced Conference will be difficult with travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the league can get going faster with the Open Conference, the league’s All-Filipino meet.

The PVL was scheduled to open on May 30 with the Reinforced Conference.

“I’m going to propose to the team owners that we will start with the Open Conference, instead,” said Palou. “Kasi with the current situation baka yung mga foreign players mag-hesitate pumunta rito and baka mahirapan na ang mga teams na makakuha ng imports.”

“If may time pa we can have the Reinforced Conference,” he said.

Like other leagues, PVL doesn’t see action starting instantly when government eases lockdown measures.

“And even after this quarantine, I think di rin enough ang time to train kasi teams will need at least a month or two months para makapag-training. So the opening is still up in the air,” Palou added.

The league president said that they still have eight teams as of their last meeting — Open Conference champion Creamline, Petro Gazz, Army, BanKo, Choco Mucho, Motolite, AirForce and Chef’s Classics.

“We cannot say kung kailan kami makakapag-meeting dahil nga dito sa coronavirus and lahat nga ng sports natigil din,” Palou said. “Nakakahinayang nga rin yung UAAP. Hopefully, maging maayos na lahat by the end of April.”