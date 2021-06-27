Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PVL looks to start Open Conference on July 17 in Laoag

    by Lance Agcaoili
    1 Hour ago
    THE Premier Volleyball League hopes to finally open its first season as a professional league on July 17 at the Centennial Gym in Laoag City.

    The Open Conference will be held in a bubble in Ilocos, according to Sports Vision president Ricky Palou and tournament director Tony Boy Liao.

    “We’re starting on July 17 unless something else happens to delay our games,” Palou told Spin.ph.

      Representatives of the 12 teams will meet with league officials on Monday at 2 p.m. to finalize the details, including match scheduling and tournament format.

      SEVEN-WEEK PVL BUBBLE

      The bubble tournament is expected to be completed in seven weeks.

      Ricky Palou

      Several teams are holding training bubbles in different provinces.

      Creamline defends its title against newcomers led by Philippine Superliga titlist F2 Logistics, Chery Tiggo, Sta. Lucia, Cignal, PLDT and Unlimited Athletes Club as well as holdovers Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho, Perlas Spikers, BaliPure and Army.

