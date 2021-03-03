Premier Volleyball League now has 10 teams with entry of PLDT, Cignal

PLDT and Cignal are officially joining the Premier Volleyball League, raising the number of competing teams to 10 ahead of its return to action.

The Home Fibr Power Hitters played in the V-League in 2015 as the Ultra Fast Hitters, winning both the Season 12 Open and Reinforced Conference championships.

PLDT parades a squad of experienced players featuring Rhea Dimaculangan, Isa Molde, Eli Soyud, Marist Layug, Chin Basas, Iza Viray, Yeye Gabarda, Shola Alvarez, Aiko Urdas, Joyce Sta. Rita, Alyssa Eroa, Vira Guillema, Jorelle Singh and Kat Villegas.

"Labing-apat na taon ako sa V-League. Umpisa pa lang niyan, kasama ko na sina Sir Ricky [Palou] kaya sobrang nakakatuwa na makakabalik na kami. Sana matuloy namin yung magandang legacy ng PLDT sa PVL," said coach Roger Gorayeb, winner of eight championships in the V-League.

PVL plans to start its season on April 10.

Other teams in the league are Creamline, PetroGazz, BaliPure, Choco Mucho, Chef's Classic, Perlas and new club Peak Form.

"We are very deeply engaged in Philippine sports, supporting various sports — including volleyball — for a long time through the MVP Sports Foundation. We have always believed in the power of sports to make the lives of Filipinos better," said PLDT Chief Revenue Officer Al Panlilio.

The Cignal HD Spikers also made their official announcement on Wednesday.

“We are excited to announce that the Cignal HD Spikers are officially joining the Premier Volleyball League,” the team posted on Facebook.