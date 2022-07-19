Mika Reyes stands tallest as PLDT adds to Petro Gazz woes

PLDT proved height is might with its five-set stunner over Petro Gazz, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17, 21-25, 16-14 in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference, Tuesday night, at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Mika Reyes shored up the defense with 13 points and a game-high eight blocks of PLDT's 16, singlehandedly having more denials than Petro Gazz's total block output of six.

With the win, PLDT is now tied with Army-Black Mamba in the third spot with a 2-1 record, while Petro Gazz sits at the bottom winless at 0-3.

Player of the Game Jules Samonte delivered 18 points and 15 digs, while Toni Basas added 13 markers.

With two sets apiece, the High Speed Hitters looked to close the match early with a 9-3 lead courtesy of Reyes' multiple attacks. But the Angels stepped on the gas to salvage their chances of winning and tied the game at 9-all.

In response, Basas sparked the High Speed Hitters' own run to regain a four-point cushion, 13-9, but an MJ Philips emphatic kill and a Gretchel Soltones ace put the Angels within striking distance, 13-11.

Eli Soyud shook off any nerves off the bench and sent the High Speed Hitters at set point with an off-speed attack, 14-11, but the Angels refused to give up easily and extended the match at 14-all.

A costly service error by Philips and a Heather Guinoo ace finally sealed the deal for PLDT, 16-14.

PLDT head coach George Pascua knew the decider would be a battle of mental toughness, and he's proud his ward came through just in time for the win.

"Nung fifth set, patibayan na lang ng dibdib eh kasi knowing Petro Gazz, puro beterano na sila," he said.

"Sabi ko sa mga players, disiplina lang sa system, disiplina sa game plan syempre tsaka yung goal namin na talagang manalo. Nandon nakita namin until the last point na lumaban sila."

Soltones paced the loss with 18 points and 18 receptions in her first appearance for the Angels, while Philips and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas had 17 and 14, respectively.

