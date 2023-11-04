PLDT stretches win streak to four, compounds Gerflor woes

PLDT wreaked havoc on a winless Gerflor squad, 25-8, 25-9, 25-17, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday.

PLDT vs Gerflor 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference recap

Jules Samonte flexed her red-hot form for the High Speed Hitters with 10 points on seven attacks and three aces.

PLDT remained perfect since its opening loss to improve to a 4-1 win-loss record, while Gerflor’s hunt for win number one continues at 0-5.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"We start it in training siyempre. Every practice, we give it our hundred percent. The first six and second six, we always try to give it our all in practice and bawal ang pechay pechay lang," Samonte said.

“(My teammates) always try to make me believe in myself, help me, and motivate me,” she added.

Sheer dominance was on display for the High Speed Hitters which was further boosted by 14 aces and seven blocks in the straight-set victory.

Through the team-leading exploits of Samonte and Rachel Austero (10 points), Gerflor still has yet to win a single set in five games this conference.

Conversely, PLDT further fueled its semifinals bid with a red-hot four-game win streak before facing also-winless Galeries Tower in four days' time.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph