PLDT rips Cignal to end PVL Open on three-game win streak

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — PLDT ended its Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference stint on a high note with a rousing 25-20, 25-14, 25-19 victory over sister team Cignal on Friday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

PLDT vs Cignal

Veteran setter Rhea Dimaculangan provided the brilliant plays anew and Isa Molde sustained her fine play to finish the bubble tournament with three straight wins.

PHOTO: PVL photos

The Power Hitters didn’t drop a set in their last three games, finishing with a 3-6 record in seventh place.

“Siyempre masaya talaga ako kasi nanalo kami tapos puro straight sets pa. Ang tagal nag click nung mga bata e dito na sa dulo,” said PLDT head coach Roger Gorayeb. “Yung mga malalakas na nakakalaban namin nakaka four sets four sets kami, nadidikitan e. Sana lang kung mahaba haba or nauna itong mga huling kalaban namin mas maganda siguro.”

Molde dropped 16 points off 12 kills, three blocks and two aces, and also had tremendous defense with 22 digs and nine excellent receptions.

Dimaculangan delivered 27 excellent sets and fire three aces for four points, while Eli Soyud and Jorelle Singh had 12 and 11 markers, respectively.

PLDT is set to departure in Laoag on Saturday morning.

Cignal suffered its seventh loss in eight matches as nobody scored in double figures with May Luna leading the charge with seven points, while Janine Marciano and Roselyn Doria adding six markers each.

The HD Spikers wrap their bubble campaign against the Black Mamba-Army Lady Troopers on Saturday evening.

