PLDT uses win vs Choco Mucho to warm up for semis vs Petro Gazz

PLDT clinched the third seed in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference after closing the elimination round with a 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-16 victory over Choco Mucho on Thursday at PhilSports Arena.

PLDT vs Choco Mucho recap

This means the High Speed Hitters will face Petro Gazz while F2 Logistics will take on the no. 1 seed and defending champions Creamline in the best-of-three semifinals on Saturday at PhilSports Arena.

Mean Mendrez exploded in the third set that enabled the High Speed Hitters to take a 2-1 match lead and finished with 18 attacks and two aces for a 21-point showing.

Team captain Mika Reyes delivered the back-to-back clutch kills in the third salvo to fend off the late-game comeback of the Flying Titans, finishing with 18 points on 13 attacks, four blocks and an ace.

Dell Palomata and Mich Morente chipped in 12 points each while Jovie Prado delivered a triple-double performance of 10 points, 13 digs, and 10 receptions.

"Lahat kami nagreremind sa isa't isa na kumuha ng isang point lang kasi ayaw rin namin isipin agad na matatalo kami sa set na yun. I think yung reminders ng isa't isa mas nakatulong talaga para ma-push namin yung isang puntos na yun," Reyes said after snapping the 10-3 run of Choco Mucho in the third frame that knotted things up at 19.

The High Speed Hitters compensated for their inferior blockings (7 to 15) with their attacking prowess, out-spiking the Flying Titans by as many as 20 points, 67-47.

Leading Best Libero Kath Arado took care of the defense with 31-of-48 digs while Rhea Dimaculangan dished out 25 excellent sets to lead all PLDT starters in double figures.

It was a triple effort from Isa Molde, Kat Tolentino, who had 14 points apiece, and Bea De Leon with 13 markers on the side of Choco Mucho who finished the conference at 2-6.