PLDT grabs first win, gives Akari reality check

PLDT sent Akari crashing from cloud nine with a 25-16, 25-16, 25-23 sweep for its first win of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Thursday.

PLDT vs Akari 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference recap

After its opening day loss to sister team Cignal, Dell Palomata boosted the High Speed Hitters to the win column with 13 points on 10 attacks, two blocks, and one ace.

Both teams now share a 1-1 (win-loss) card two games in to the new conference.

PHOTO: PVL Images

“‘Yung mga naging preparations lang namin is kailangang mag-focus at maka-recover sa mga past mistakes namin sa first game (versus Cignal),” said Palomata.

The High Speed Hitters stormed to a set-clinching 15-4 run from 10-12 down in the opening frame and proved to be similarly unassailable in Set 2.

And in the end, Fil-Canadian ace Savannah Davison’s winning kill on top of a game-high 19 points held a resurgent Akari side at bay.

“The first game definitely took me by surprise. The fans are amazing and so supportive. When you come from somewhere else, it looks different right? I’m glad that I’m more acclimated and used to it now and I came to this game as calm as I can be. And when the team’s calm, we do great.”

