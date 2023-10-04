PLDT taps Fil-Canadian ace Savannah Davison ahead of PVL All-Filipino wars

PLDT added a huge boost to its PVL All-Filipino Conference squad with the addition of Fil-Canadian ace Savannah Davison.

The High Speed Hitters unveiled their newest 5-foot-9 outside hitter in their social media platforms on Wednesday evening.

"We found Filipino-Canadian Savannah Davison as the perfect addition to the PLDT team. Athletic, smart, and fun, she is someone we can't wait for you to witness," the club said.

The US NCAA Division I spiker, who played for both University of Oklahoma and New Mexico State University, will take over the vacated role of injured Jovy Prado with an ACL injury.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"Something I look forward to this conference is to see the competition. I've heard so much about volleyball in the Philippines and I can't wait to experience it. I'm also excited to see how far our PLDT team can go this conference. I feel like we have a good chance this year," Davison said.

"We're gonna need the fans especially in tough matches. I can't wait to meet all of them," she added.

Davison & Co. will see action in the season-ending PVL All-Filipino Conference starting Oct. 15 when PLDT faces its sister team Cignal, 5 p.m. at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

