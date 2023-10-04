Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Oct 4
    PVL

    PLDT taps Fil-Canadian ace Savannah Davison ahead of PVL All-Filipino wars

    High Speed Hitters look forward to seeing 'perfect addition' Davison in action
    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    Savannah Davison
    PHOTO: pldt

    PLDT added a huge boost to its PVL All-Filipino Conference squad with the addition of Fil-Canadian ace Savannah Davison.

    The High Speed Hitters unveiled their newest 5-foot-9 outside hitter in their social media platforms on Wednesday evening.

    READ: PVL sister teams collide on opening day of season-ending All-Filipino wars

    "We found Filipino-Canadian Savannah Davison as the perfect addition to the PLDT team. Athletic, smart, and fun, she is someone we can't wait for you to witness," the club said.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The US NCAA Division I spiker, who played for both University of Oklahoma and New Mexico State University, will take over the vacated role of injured Jovy Prado with an ACL injury.

    jovy prado injury

    "Something I look forward to this conference is to see the competition. I've heard so much about volleyball in the Philippines and I can't wait to experience it. I'm also excited to see how far our PLDT team can go this conference. I feel like we have a good chance this year," Davison said.

    CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "We're gonna need the fans especially in tough matches. I can't wait to meet all of them," she added.

      Davison & Co. will see action in the season-ending PVL All-Filipino Conference starting Oct. 15 when PLDT faces its sister team Cignal, 5 p.m. at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: pldt

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again