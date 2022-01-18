PLDT signs Wendy Semana, Fiola Ceballos, Lhara Clavano

VETERAN setter Wendy Semana is set for her professional volleyball debut after signing with PLDT ahead of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

The High Speed Hitters continued to beef up their roster with the additions of Semana, outside hitter Fiola Ceballos and Lhara Clavano.

After missing the maiden pro season of the PVL in Ilocos Norte last year, the 35-year-old playmaker is teaming up with ace setter Rhea Dimaculangan for the first time since 2015 when the PLDT captain was still with Air Force.

Clavano is turning pro after playing for University of the East.

"May halong kaba e kasi napakalayo na ng volleyball noon sa ngayon. Marami na ring malalaki at magagaling na players kaya magiging malaking challenge sa akin na ito," Semana said.

"Nakasama ko na si Rhea before sa Air Force. Kaya masaya ako dahil matagal na kaming hindi nagkasama muli. Ito na yung chance namin."

PLDT gets a veteran setter in Wendy Semana.

The Far Eastern University standout is also set to reunite with fellow enlisted Air Force personnel Dell Palomata.

Both Semana and Palomata, who played for Air Force from the 2016 Shakey’s V-League to the PVL 2019 season, will receive special guest license to play in the pro league.

The former V-League Best Setter is confident that this new-look PLDT could rise from its 3-6 finish last year.

"Sa ngayon, bagong players kaming lahat sa PLDT pero puro beterano," she said. "May chance na maging contender kami pero nasa sa amin pa rin itong mga players kung paano kami makakapag-adjust sa system ni Coach George."

Ceballos, who played for Cignal last season, solidified the wing spikers’ rotation of PLDT, joining holdovers Eli Soyud and Chin Basas and fellow newcomers Jovy Prado and Mean Mendrez.

