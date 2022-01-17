Dell Palomata, Jovy Prado sign with PLDT High Speed Hitters

DELL Palomata and Jovy Prado have found a new home, joining PLDT for the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference tentatively set on February 16.

With Sta. Lucia taking a leave from the PVL, Palomata and Prado moved to the rebuilding PLDT squad.

The High Speed Hitters, under new head coach George Pascua following Roger Gorayeb’s exit, earlier signed Kath Arado, Mean Mendrez and Jessey de Leon.

PLDT has retained Rhea Dimaculangan, Eli Soyud, Chin Basas and Nieza Viray from last year’s team.

Jovy Prado joins PLDT after a conference with Sta. Lucia.

“We are excited to welcome our very own secret weapon Dell Palomata and Queen Lady Chief Jovy Prado as the newest additions to the High Speed Hitters fam,” PLDT announced. “This duo is ready to provide uninterrupted levels of play in the upcoming PVL season! Don’t sleep on these gals!“

The 26-year-old Palomata, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker, played for Air Force from 2016-19 and was a member of the Philippine women’s volleyball team in the Asian Women’s Club Championship in Thailand last year.

PLDT is seeking to rise from a seventh place finish, with a 3-6 record, in the PVL Open last year.

