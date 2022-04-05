PLDT salvages 5th place with five-set escape from F2

PLDT averted a monumental collapse and pulled off a thrilling five-set conquest over F2 Logistics, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 28-30, 15-8, to claim fifth place in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Tuesday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

PLDT vs F2 Logistics recap

Rhea Dimaculangan orchestrated the High Speed Hitters' 7-1 finishing kick with her steady playmaking to end up with 38 excellent sets along with her four points.

It was an impressive performance from PLDT which weathered the storm after failing to close it out in set four and succumb to a 30-28 defeat.

But poise played a huge part for the High Speed Hitters as they bucked their 17 errors to escape and got their act together to finish the match off from a close 8-7 affair in the deciding set.

F2 Logistics ended up its first conference in the PVL at sixth place.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.