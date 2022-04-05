Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PLDT salvages 5th place with five-set escape from F2

    3 hours ago
    PLDT vs F2 Logistics kath arado jules samonte fiola ceballos jessey de leon chinchin basas rhea dimaculangan
    The High Speed Hitters restored order in the final set.
    PHOTO: PVL photos

    PLDT averted a monumental collapse and pulled off a thrilling five-set conquest over F2 Logistics, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 28-30, 15-8, to claim fifth place in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Tuesday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

    PLDT vs F2 Logistics recap

    Rhea Dimaculangan orchestrated the High Speed Hitters' 7-1 finishing kick with her steady playmaking to end up with 38 excellent sets along with her four points.

    It was an impressive performance from PLDT which weathered the storm after failing to close it out in set four and succumb to a 30-28 defeat.

    But poise played a huge part for the High Speed Hitters as they bucked their 17 errors to escape and got their act together to finish the match off from a close 8-7 affair in the deciding set.

    F2 Logistics ended up its first conference in the PVL at sixth place.

