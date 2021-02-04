PLDT, Cignal transfer to PVL after new broadcast partnership

PLDT is jumping ship to the Premier Volleyball League, while Cignal will follow suit after inking a three-year broadcast partnership.

After Cignal TV welcomed PVL as its new partner on Thursday, Sports Vision president Ricky Palou announced that the two Manny V. Pangilinan-owned teams are set to join the first professional volleyball league in the country.

"We've got PLDT. They confirmed that they are joining the PVL and likewise the Cignal team," said Palou during his interview in The Game on One Sports+.

"We have 10 teams already. By next week, everything will be formally announced. Cignal and PLDT have basically confirmed that they are entering the PVL," he added.

PLDT is returning to the Sports Vision-organized league after six years. The Power Hitters, composed of national team stars led by Alyssa Valdez, swept the 2015 season of the defunct Shakey's V-League.

The Roger Gorayeb-coached squad played in the PSL last 2019 but failed to reach the semifinals. PLDT is set to join Creamline, Choco Mucho, Petro Gazz, Bali Pure, Chef’s Classic, and Perlas Spikers.

Meanwhile, the HD Spikers have played in the PSL since 2013. They copped one chamlionship in the 2017 Invitational and made an amazing Finals run, led by Rachel Anne Daquis and Jovelyn Gonzaga, in the 2019 All-Filipino Conference but lost to F2 Logisitics.

With the two MVP teams jumping ship, PSL has only three teams in F2 Logistics, Chery Tiggo and Sta. Lucia. Petron, Generika-Ayala and Marinerang Pilipina took a pandemic-related leave last November.