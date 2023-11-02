Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PLDT rises from a set down to beat skidding NXLED

    High Speed Hitters improve to 3-1
    by John Mark Garcia
    11 hours ago
    PLDT survived an early NXLED scare, 22-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20, for win number three in four matches in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference in Sta. Rosa, Laguna on Thursday.

    Rhea Dimaculangan had 20 excellent sets for the High Speed Hitters.

    The Chameleons have now lost three in a row since their opening victory over a still-winless Gerflor side.

    “Mabilis kaming nakapag-adjust nun’ng game namin kasi nu’ng first set, medyo slow ‘yung game namin. Tapos nu’ng second set, naka-recover din kami hanggang sa nakuha na namin ‘yung rhythm namin,” Dimaculangan said.

    Kath Arado

    “Nahirapan kami nu’ng umpisa kasi siguro ang galing nilang dumpenesa. Du’n kami na-challenge kung paano namin gagawin yung diskarte namin sa opensa namin,” she added.

    After a late NXLED breakaway in Set 1, PLDT refused to be shaken and turned the tables on the Chameleons.

    Even NXLED's 10 service aces could not stop Dimaculangan from efficiently activating her spikers Savannah Davison (21 points), Erika Santos (17 points), and Royse Tubino (13 points), who all hit double figures.

    Meanwhile, only Lycha Ebon eclipsed the double-digit mark for NXLED with 11 points.

