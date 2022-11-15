Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PLDT outduels Cignal in 4 to stay in hunt for PVL semis berth

    1 Hour ago
    PLDT staved off elimination with a 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21 victory over Cignal in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    PLDT's second successive win improved its chances of securing one of two remaining semifinal berths with a 3-4 record while dropping the HD Spikers to 3-3.

    Russian import Elena Samoilenko powered PLDT with 27 points built on 23 attacks and four blocks to go along with 11 digs.

