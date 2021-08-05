PLDT beats BaliPure in three for second straight victory

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Jorelle Singh showed the way as also-ran PLDT routed BaliPure, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19, in the PVL Open Conference on Thursday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Jorelle Singh scored 16 as the Power Hitters earned their second straight win, while sending the Water Defenders to their fifth consecutive loss.

Substitute Aiko Urdas sparked PLDT’s third set comeback from a 10-18 deficit to end the match with a blistering 15-1 run.

Chin-chin Basas had seven points, while Urdas also scored seven, playing in the last two sets, as PLDT improved to its win-loss record to 2-6 for a share of seventh place with BaliPure.

Rhea Dimaculangan had 23 excellent sets, 12 digs and four points, while Alysa Eroa had 28 digs and 11 excellent receptions.

“Sabi ko sa kanila una 'wag nating laruin yung laro ng BaliPure, kasi yung mga first two sets lamang kami malalayo tapos nung third set nabaliktad, hindi puwedeng bababa kayo dapat tatlong 25 points para manalo,” said PLDT coach Roger Gorayeb.

Gorayeb and the Power Hitters will cap their campaign against Cignal (1-6) on Friday.

“Kailangan talaga namin para bumalik yung confidence nila saka maganda para sa isang bagong form na team yung nagpapanalo kami ng ganito,” he said.

Nobody from BaliPure scored in double figures, with Graze Bombita scoring nine points, while Gen Casugod and Gyra Barroga added seven apiece.

The also-ran Water Defenders wrap up their stint against the Perlas Spikers on Friday.

