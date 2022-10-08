PLDT beats Army in five sets in Reinforced Conference opener

PLDT scored an opening-day win over United Auctioneers Army, 17-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-11, 15-11, on Saturday in the PVL Reinforced Conference on Saturday at Sta. Rosa Sports Complex, Laguna.

Elena Samoilenko had 35 points off 32 attacks, two blocks and an ace for the High Speed Hitters..

PHOTO: PVL

"Hindi ganon kadali 'pag first game lalo sa mga imports. Yung familiarization ng laban sa Pilipinas. Sabi ko sa kanya, just play your game at laging hihingin yung bola especially 'pag kinakailangan during crucial match," head coach George Pascua said on Samoilenko's 35-point explosion.

Toni Basas had 11 points while Mika Reyes, Dell Palomata and Fiola Ceballos had 10 points each.

It was a back and forth affair in the fifth set before Samoilenko and Reyes put PLDT in control, 13-10, with back-to-back kills. The teams exchanged errors before the 6-foot-4 Samoilenko sent PLDT to the winning column first with a backrow attack.

Laura Condotta and Royse Tubino had 17 points each for Army.

