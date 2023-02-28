PLDT makes it four PVL wins in a row at the expense of Akari

PLDT stayed on course for a semifinal appearance after a convincing 25-14, 21-25, 25-12, 25-15 triumph over Akari in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday at PhilSports Arena.

The High Speed Hitters extended their winning streak to four games and tied F2 Logistics at the No. 2 spot on 4-1 (win-loss) slates while dealing the Power Chargers their fourth loss in five games.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Mich Morente and Dell Palomata combined for 25 attack points - nearly half of PLDT's offensive output (54) to wrap up the match in four. Mika Reyes tallied four blocks to finish with 10 markers.

"Super happy na na-activate ko sila kahit alam ko na hindi ganon ka-smooth yung game. But at the end of the day, a win is a win," said Rhea Dimaculangan after dishing out 22 excellent sets.

The High Speed Hitters were dominant on all fronts, ganging up on the Power Chargers with over a 10-point lead in each won set, excluding the second canto where PLDT's eight unforced errors aided Akari's fightback.

"Yung sinabi ko after ng first set, magiging kalaban namin yung complacency. So nagdilang anghel, natuloy nga. Nag relax yung players," PLDT coach Rald Ricafort said.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat once again led Akari with 10 points but again got little help. Eli Soyud and Trisha Genesis chipped in with seven points apiece off the bench.