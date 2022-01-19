Jules Samonte, Heather Guino-o the latest to sign with PLDT

JULES Samonte and Heather Guino-o have signed with PLDT ahead of the 2022 PVL Open Conference tentatively set on February 16.

It will be Samonte’s second club after playing for Perlas Spikers in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League last November in Lipa, Batangas.

The Perlas Spikers announced over a week ago it was taking a leave from the PVL.

"It was unfortunate na na-disband yung Perlas but just grateful to have found a home in PLDT,” said Samonte.

“It's kind of exciting and nerve-wracking because lalabas na naman ako sa comfort zone ko and this time, wala na talaga akong ate na nakasama ko before. Magiging teammate ko rin yung mga idol ko dati so yun yung exciting part. I know I'm going to learn a lot from my new teammates and the coaches."

A member of the Ateneo Lady Eagles’ UAAP champion squad in 2019, Samonte boosts PLDT’s frontline that already has middle blockers Dell Palomata and Jessey de Leon.

Continue reading below ↓

"First time ko magiging pro and get to play with all the teams in the PVL. This is also my first year outside of Ateneo kaya there's sort of pressure," the 23-year-old said. "But I just have to show what I have been working out for during the last two years."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jules Samonte is playing in a pro league for the first time.

PHOTO: uaap

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Guino-o reunites with Far Eastern University coach George Pascua, who was tapped to lift the PLDT team from a 3-6 finish last year.

She is teaming up once again with fellow ex-Lady Tamaraw Chin Basas, boosting the spikers’ rotation of PLDT with Jovy Prado, Fiola Ceballos, Mean Mendrez and Eli Soyud.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.