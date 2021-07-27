Player-coach Tina Salak defers to Jaja as Crossovers floor leader

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Tina Salak played her first full match for Chery Tiggo, showing she still got game after coming out of a three-year retirement.

Returning to action was not in Salak’s plans after taking on the job as Crossovers’ assistant coach in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

But a roster spot was available, and the 44-year-old playmaker is again proving her worth.

“Actually, aksidente lang talaga na for some reason yung pagpapakondisyon ko is for the sake of the team, just for scrimmage kasi bubble ngayon,” said Salak. “Para at least matulungan yung team for setting, working out, takbo. Not necessarily na this is a plan para bumalik.”

“Yung opportunity kasi ginagrab ko lang. Nandito na sa harap ko, so why not grab ko na. Hindi lahat ng tao nakakaexperience nito,” she said.

The 5-foot-11 setter had 14-of-46 excellent sets as Chery Tiggo beat Perlas in three sets on Monday for its third PVL win at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Salak admitted it isn’t easy to wear two hats as player and assistant coach but she is doing fine.

“Since additional ako sa team medyo mahirap nagweweigh sila between player’s side ba ko or coach’s side ba ko?” she said. “Mahirap din yung nasa bench lang ako magcocoach ako and eventually tatawagin ako.

“Kailangan natin magmulti task and kailangan ko rin i-embrace para sa mga bata.”

Tina Salak

Salak, a member of the Philippine team that bagged bronze in the 2005 Southeast Asian Games, stressed Jaja Santiago is still Chery Tiggo’s leader.

“Ang leader talaga natin is Jaja. Not necessary na ako yung oldest pwede kong i-maneuver yung leadership ni Jaja but I can help inside and outside the court,” she said. “Minomotivate ko si Ja how to handle the team para hindi rin naman nasa kanya lahat ng burden.”

The Crossovers struggled in the past two matches, losing to BaliPure in five sets and looked uneasy in a three-set win over Perlas.

Salak knows their tall line-up is an edge but she insisted the team has to execute proper timing and passing.

“Kahit na height is might meron pa ring kailangan iimprove sa timing and chemistry,” she said.

“Kailangan namin na magstep up. Hindi rin biro yung ibang teams definitely competitive lahat. One game at a time. Hopefully, makasabay hanggang dulo.”

