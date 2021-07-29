MJ Phillips glad Lady Realtors now getting into groove in PVL

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte – MJ Phillips sees Sta. Lucia flipping the switch now as it finally gets into the groove in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

The Lady Realtors’ new set of starters – with Philips as opposite spiker – continued to work wonders after they beat Cherry Tiggo Crossovers in five sets on Wednesday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The Fil-Am hitter admitted more than the game adjustments, Sta. Lucia has begun to treat each match as a championship initially losing three of its first four outings.

“We’re getting our rhythm and we’re just hungry and we just wanna keep winning and just fight and leave it all out on the court just like a championship game every game,” said Phillips after the Lady Realtors’ thrilling duel with Cherry Tigo.

The 26-year-old spiker, who delivered 23 points off 16 attacks, five blocks, and two aces, said the team just didn’t want to give up during the game that it flaunted its composure in the decider behind Phillips, Jonah Sabete, and Jovie Prado after blowing a two-set lead.

“(We) just go for everything and not let anything drop. We just gotta keep pushing whether we’re tired or we’re out of rhythm. We just gotta keep going and dig deep,” she said.

Sta. Lucia earned its first winning streak in the tournament, including a four-set victory over Black Mamba-Army on Monday to improve to an even 3-3 record for sixth place in the 10-team tournament.

With the Lady Realtors able to recover from a lethargic start, Phillips stressed they will keep treating their remaining matches as their last for a Final Four push right in their inaugural stint in the league.

“There’s just a flip of switch in us that we were just like we gotta go. It’s now or never,” she said.

