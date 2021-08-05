Petro Gazz frustrates Sta. Lucia to complete PVL Open semis cast

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Myla Pablo and Ria Meneses led Petro Gazz’s balanced attack to smash the semifinals hopes of Sta. Lucia, 25-13, 25-21, 25-22, and complete the Final Four cast in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Thursday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Petro Gazz vs Sta. Lucia recap

Pablo unleashed her lethal attacking form and Meneses sustained her dominant play in the middle as the Angels gave the Lady Realtors a heartbreaking farewell in the Laoag bubble.

Petro Gazz forced a share of third place with Chery Tiggo at 6-2 and its victory completed the semis cast with league leader Creamline (7-1) and No. 2 Choco Mucho (6-1).

Pablo poured 15 spikes to finish with 17 points. Meneses delivered 15 markers off 10 attacks, four kill blocks and an ace.

Grethcel Soltones was also instrumental with eight points including 14 excellent receptions and 13 digs. Palma also had eight markers, while Ces Molina added seven.

Veteran setter Chie Saet distributed the offensive loads with 26 excellent sets, while Kat Arado took care of floor defense with 18 digs and six receptions.

“Itong game na 'to, for his tournament para sa akin ito yung convincing game talaga namin na panalo talaga. We're happy na nagrespond yung players doon sa game plan namin,” said Petro Gazz head coach Arnold Laniog.

The Lady Realtors top scorer MJ Phillips was held to 8/30 in attacking but still led her team with 10 points. Jonah Sabete also finished with 10 markers on top of nine receptions and seven digs as their first pro stint has ended.

Continue reading below ↓

Sta. Lucia fell out of the Final Four race finishing with 5-4 record in the fifth place.

