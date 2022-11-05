Petro Gazz benefits from unsuccessful PLDT challenge to boost playoff bid

PETRO Gazz shrugged off a rocky start to send PLDT on the brink of elimination with a dramatic 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 27-25 victory in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference, Saturday, at Sta. Rosa Sports Complex Laguna.

Petro Gazz vs PLDT recap

The unsuccessful challenge of the High Speed Hitters delayed the crucial fourth set to almost 40 minutes and helped the Angels save two match points, 24-24.

Both teams exchanged leads before an MJ Phillips block on Elena Samoilenko and a crucial error of the Russian import sealed the win for the Angels.

The win boosted the Angels' playoffs bid with a 3-1 record, while another loss would eliminate the High Speed Hitters who slipped further to 1-4.

"Alam naman nila kung gaano kaimportante yung game sa amin tsaka nireremind namin lagi sila na mag-focus sa kung anong nangyayari ngayon," head coach Rald Ricafort said.

It was an all-around effort for the Angels who made sure their presence at the net was felt, with Rem Palma and Phillips combining for 10 of Petro Gazz's 18 blocks, as they finish with eight and 13 points each.

Lindsey Vander Weide copped the Player of the Game honors with 24 points on 21 attacks, while Myla Pablo and Jonah Sabete chipped in 12 and 10 points respectively.

In PLDT's side, Samoilenko carried the scoring load with 29 points on 25 attacks, three blocks and 11 receptions – the lone High Speed Hitter to breach the double figure mark.

