Petro Gazz sends PLDT to cusp of PVL Open elimination

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Petro Gazz sent PLDT to the brink of elimination, 25-12, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, to regain the share of third place in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Tuesday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Myla Pablo, Grethcel Soltones, and Ria Meneses showed the way for the Angels, denying the Power Hitters who threatened to pull off an upset with a gallant stand in the last three sets.

Petro Gazz improved to 3-1 record in a tie with Chery Tiggo for third place behind unbeaten leaders Creamline and Choco Mucho (4-0).

Pablo erupted with 24 points from 21 kills and three blocks. Meneses had four blocks and 12 attacks for 16 points, while playmaker Chie Saet dished out 28 excellent sets.

Soltones beat her former team with 10 points, 15 digs and 14 excellent receptions. Ces Molina also had 10 markers and Rem Palma added eight, while libero Kat Arado had 23 digs and 19 receptions.

“Credits talaga sa kanila (PLDT) kasi all the way, parang nothing to lose lumaban talaga. Sa part namin talagang nag kukulang lang din yung mga players ko na minsan nakakaligtaan gampanan yung roles nila,” said Petro Gazz head coach Arnold Laniog.

“Talagang gustong kunin ng PLDT e, hanggang third set mararamdaman mo talaga ultimo hanggang fourth set talagang gusto nilang lumaban, Respeto rin talaga buti na-control namin hanggang dulo.”

PLDT recovered from a first set rout and equalized the match in the second set but Petro Gazz nailed the clutch plays in the last two sets to escape with a win.

Isa Molde fired nine kills and three aces for 12 points and had 21 excellent receptions. Chin Basas finished with 10 markers and 12 digs as the Power Hitters remained winless in five matches.

