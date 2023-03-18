Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sabete leads balanced attack as Petro Gazz takes semis opener vs PLDT

    by Jillian Velasco
    1 Hour ago
    Jonah Sabete Petro Gazz vs PLDT
    Jonah Sabete proves to be a headache for the High Speed Hitters.
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    JONAH Sabete shone in Petro Gazz’s 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18 victory over PLDT to take Game One of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals on Saturday at PhilSports Arena.

    Petro Gazz vs PLDT Game 1 semis

    Sabete delivered a double-double performance of 18 points on 14 attacks, three blocks and an ace and 11 receptions to avenge the Angels' elimination-round five-set loss to the High Speed Hitters.

    MJ Phillips chipped in with 17 points on four blocks, Remy Palma added 14 while Aiza Maizo-Pontillas had 13 markers. Grethcel Soltones rounded out all Angels starters’ double-figure performance with 10 points in her name.

    "I cannot say we dominated. Talagang ang galing ng PLDT, they’re a really great team. But great teams will just push us forward and I’m always saying it," head coach Oliver Almadro said.

    "Na-push nila kami to our limits, so nakita namin kung ano pa yung pagkukulang, especially nung first set at nung second set na pitpitan talaga. What’s good is these girls are really fighters. They’re humble and they’re fighters, and they really want it."

    It was a back and forth affair in the first three sets, before Sabete and Phillips sparked the Angels' pull away in the fourth set, combining for 10 points in Petro Gazz's 15-5 run, 23-12 – the biggest lead in the match.

      Jovie Prado refused to give up and saved five match points, 24-18, but her attack error sealed the deal in favor of Petro Gazz.

      Prado dropped a triple-double performance of 18 points, 14 digs and 11 receptions in a losing effort, as Mean Mendrez and Mich Morente were limited to only 11 points each.

