Petro Gazz pounces on weary Perlas Spikers for third straight win

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Petro Gazz made quick work of the Perlas Spikers, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17, cruising to its third straight victory in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Friday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Petro Gazz vs Perlas Spikers recap

Ria Meneses, Myla Pablo and Grethcel Soltones sparked the balanced attack of the Angels to stop the momentum of the Perlas Spikers who came off their first victory, a four-set win over Cignal less than 24 hours ago.

Petro Gazz has won three games in a row to tighten its grip of third place with an improved 4-1 record behind unbeaten leaders Creamline and Choco Mucho (5-0).

Meneses hosted a block party, providing a league-high 10 kills blocks to finish with 15 points.

The Angels had 13 blocks in the game.

Soltones, on the other hand, fired 11 attacks, five aces and a block for 17 points and had 11 digs. Pablo chipped in nine markers, while Ces Molina added eight.

“Maganda kahit papaano nakakakuha ng momentum na tuloy tuloy. But then again, yung gusto naming makita na galaw namin hindi pa namin nakukuha talaga,” said Petro Gazz head coach Arnold Laniog.

Nobody scored in double figures from Perlas with Sue Roces leading the charge with seven points, while Nicole Tiamzon was held to just two points but had 13 digs.

The Perlas Spikers dropped to 1-3 card in the eighth place.

