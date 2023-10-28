Petro Gazz rolls past Nxled to remain unbeaten

THE Petro Gazz Angels cruised to their third straight win to remain undefeated in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference after beating the Nxled Chameleons, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 on Saturday at the Candon City Arena, Ilocos Sur.

Both teams kept it close in the opening frame until a running attack by Remy Palma sealed the first set for Petro Gazz.

The second set was a back-and-forth affair until Petro Gazz mounted a 22-17 lead that prevented Nxled from staging a late comeback.

Up two sets to none, the Petro Gazz Angels had to fend off the Chameleons who remained within three points throughout the set before tying the game at 16. It was a tight battle for the remainder of the game until a service error by Nxled handed Petro Gazz the win.

Djanel Cheng was named player of the game, dishing out 10 excellent sets and five points.

Petro Gazz assistant coach Stephen Patrona said that the team’s veteran experience helped them withstand Nxled’s gallant stand.

“We expected naman that Nxled will put up a good fight. They have a good system and a good coach as well but we just prepared for this game and lumabas yung pagka-beterano ng team.”

“Actually nung umpisa kasi the girls are rushing. Medyo pinabagalan lang namin ‘yung game tapos pina-relax lang kasi we have a strong defense naman so nakakaya namin ‘yung opensa ng Nxled.”

Remy Palma, who contributed nine points, shared how the team managed to overcome feisty newcomers Nxled.

“Para kasing nandun yung gigil factor. Syempre when it comes to playing, parang gusto laging strong. Sometimes hindi naman kailangan laging malakas. Kailangan mas nandun ‘yung uutakan mo muna more than dun sa strength. Tapos sabi nila coach na ‘wag muna namin masyadong gulangan.”

“Siguro masyado lang din kaming nae-excite dun sa mga nangyayari kaya parang ang dating, nagiging stiff kami gumalaw. Tapos syempre nagf-fight back din naman yung mga bata so sabi nga namin magc-create talaga ng points ‘yan. Hindi ‘yan sila maggi-give way sa atin kasi gusto rin talaga nilang manalo so hindi kami pwedeng mag-relax.”

Lycha Ebon and Camille Victoria scored eight points apiece for the Nxled Chameleons who dropped their second straight game.

Petro Gazz takes on the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers on Thursday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna, while the Nxled Chameleons look to bounce back against the PLDT High Speed Hitters earlier that day.

