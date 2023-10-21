Petro Gazz holds Gerflor to only 4 points in Set 2 to start win streak

PETRO Gazz thrashed a winless Gerflor side in dominating fashion, 25-11, 25-4, 25-23, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference in Batangas City on Saturday.

Petro Gazz vs Gerflor 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference recap

Djanel Cheng orchestrated the winning charge with 11 excellent sets on top of three attacks and an ace.

The Angels went two-for-two to start the new conference and piled up on the Defenders’ woes.

Petro Gazz’s 21-point beatdown in Set 2 is now the most lopsided result in a single set this conference.

Moreover, it becomes the second worst-ever set score in PVL history after Creamline’s 25-3 rout of Balipure in the Ilocos Norte pandemic bubble.

The Defenders willed their way back to contention in the third frame before Nicole Tiamzon fired the winning attack to shut the door on a fourth-set extension.

And in a rare case of no player from either team hitting double figures, it was a pair of eight-point outputs from ex-UP aces Tiamzon and Marian Buitre which led the Angels to victory.

