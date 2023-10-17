Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Petro Gazz gives PVL newcomer Galeries Tower rude welcome

    Soltones shows how it's done as Angels soar past Galeries
    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    Grethcel Soltones Petro Gazz vs Galeries Tower
    Grethcel Soltones shows Galeries Tower how it's done.
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    PETRO Gazz played spoiler to the PVL debut of Galeries Tower with a 25-11, 26-24, 25-22 sweep in its All-Filipino Conference opener at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday.

    Petro Gazz vs Galeries Tower 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference recap

    Grethcel Soltones took charge for the Angels in a lopsided triumph over the pro league debutants with 19 points on 17 attacks, one block, and one ace.

    Next up for Petro Gazz is Gerflor on Saturday in Batangas City as Galeries Tower plays Chery Tiggo two days earlier at the FilOil EcoOil Arena.

      The Angels’ maiden victory also gifted new head coach Timmy Sto. Tomas a debut win in his first game at the helm.

      “I’m very happy that we were able to get the win despite having difficulties during the second set of the game. Masaya ako kasi kahit papano nakabawi ‘yung girls, nakabawi ‘yung team, and they were able to step up durign the latter parts,” said Sto. Tomas.

      “Kulang na kulang pa rin kasi meron pang pinapagawa sa’min si Coach Timmy na dapat simple volleyball lang pero mas pinapahirapan pa namin ‘yung sarili namin kanina,” Soltones bared despite her team-leading display.

      Moreover, it was a tale of contrasting debuts as no Highriser breached double-figure scoring despite a gallant Set 2 stand with Audrey Paran’s eight points leading the way.

