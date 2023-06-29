Petro Gazz recovers from opening loss with four-set win over Foton

PETRO Gazz quickly found its rhythm back after its debut loss to Cignal with a 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20 victory over the Foton Tornadoes in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference on Thursday at FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Petro Gazz vs Foton 2023 PVL Invitational Conference

An all-around effort from the Angels, still without two-time PVL best middle blocker MJ Phillips, propelled Petro Gazz to a 1-1 slate in Pool B after absorbing a four-set defeat to HD Spikers on Tuesday.

Four Angels breached the double-figure scoring mark led by Grethcel Soltones with 17 points on 14 attacks and two aces while Jonah Sabete added 15 markers.

Rem Palma and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas tallied 13 points apiece.

“I’m happy na nakadeliver na ng first win yun team namin. We really need it before the break,” said head coach Oliver Almadro pertaining to the 10-day PVL break starting on July 2 for the Volleyball Nations League happening in the Philippines.

“Lahat ng games pukpukan dapat, about sa standing nga. Ang titibay din ng kalaban namin sa bracket so kailangan din talaga namin tibayan,” Sabete added.

The Angels braved the storm and fightback of the Tornadoes who kept the game within striking dance after equalizing the match in the second set, relying on their stellar floor defense provided by Cienne Cruz and Pontillas.

Cruz tallied 18 digs and 14 receptions while Pontillas had 13 digs and 12 receptions.

On the Tornadoes’ side, Shaya Adorador carried the scoring load with 17 points on 16 attacks before being carried out early in the fourth set due to cramps.