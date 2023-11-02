Petro Gazz stays perfect, puts abrupt end to F2 Logistics' own win streak

PETRO Gazz scored its fourth win in as many matches after dispatching F2 Logistics, 25-22, 27-25, 25-14, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference in Sta. Rosa, Laguna on Thursday.
Petro Gazz vs F2 Logistics 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference recap
Ranya Musa steered the Angels to victory yet again with 11 points on ten attacks and one block.
The Cargo Movers’ two-game win streak, meanwhile, comes to an end as they slide to 2-2 (win-loss).
“Hindi po ako naniniwala sa nangyayari dahil gusto ko lang manalo ‘yung team namin,” a surprised Musa said upon being named player of the game for the first time this conference.
“‘Yung goal po namin, siyempre as a team, gusto talaga naming manalo pa per game at pinaghihirapan namin ‘yun lahat dahil lahat ng teams, magagaling,” she added.
Down a set point at 25-24 in a tight second frame, an Ara Galang attack error and two power hits from Jonah Sabete (11 points) led to a commanding 2-0 edge for the joint league leaders.
From there, a fully loaded Petro Gazz side drove past F2 in domineering fashion as Sabete & Co. held the Cargo Movers at bay with a lopsided 11-point winning margin to complete the sweep.
The Angels still haven’t dropped a set in its four opening wins under new head coach Timmy Sto. Tomas ahead of their faceoff with Chery Tiggo in two days’ time.
