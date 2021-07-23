Molina shows way as Petro Gazz bounces back with rout of Cignal

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Petro Gazz vented its ire on Cignal, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21, to take a share of third place in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Friday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Petro Gazz grabbed the joint third seed after winning two of its first three games in a tie with Chery Tiggo, behind unbeaten leaders Creamline (3-0) and Choco Mucho (2-0).

Ces Molina provided the clutch hits for Petro Gazz in the third set when it blew a 17-12 lead after Cignal unleashed a late run to tie the set, 20-all.

Grethcel Soltones, who was limited to six markers in their previous game, bounced back with 14 points and eight excellent receptions. Molina finished with 11 points and 16 digs, while Mula Pablo had 10 markers.

Ria Meneses provided another solid net defense, nailing four of her team’s eight kill blocks, while libero Kath Arado took care of the floor with 23 digs and 12 receptions.

“Nakikita natin may mga upsets na so pinaka (importante) dito yung stable mindset all the way ba kahit makaranas ka ng down (moments) katulad kami nung natalo,” said Petro Gazz head coach Arnold Laniog. “Kailangan pa talagang trabahuhin para sa mga future games.”

May Luna was the lone double-digit scorer for Cignal with 15 points and nine excellent receptions but her team dropped to 1-2 in a three-way tie for fifth place with Black Mamba-Army and Sta. Lucia.

Rachel Anne Daquis and Roselyn Doria had nine markers, while HD Spikers’ leading scorer in their first two games, Janine Marciano was held to just four.

