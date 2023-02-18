Petro Gazz asserts mastery of Cignal for second PVL win

PETRO Gazz found its rhythm and quickly dispatched last season’s finals rival Cignal, 28-26, 25-18, 25-13 in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Saturday at PhilSports Arena.

Petro Gazz vs Cignal recap

Grethcel Soltones and Rem Palma connived for 14 and 15 points, respectively, to tow the Angels to their second win while Cignal dropped to a 1-3 record.

"Morale booster para sa amin kasi sabi ko big teams yung mauuna namin eh. Diba nagsimula sa Creamline, Choco Mucho, tapos Cignal, so big teams. So sabi ko sakanila, we have to get one game at a time," head coach Oliver Almadro said as the Angels move up the standings with a 2-1 slate at third place, just behind unbeaten squads Creamline and Chery Tiggo.

The Angels, who arrived at set point first, 24-21, had to fend off Cignal in the opening set who saved six set points to tie the match at 26 all courtesy of all the HD Spikers attackers.

Soltones broke the deuce with a crosscourt hit to finish with 13 attacks and one block before Gel Cayuna committed an attacking error from a one-two play that sealed the first set victory to the Angels.

"'Yung pinakagusto ko in today's game or kahit pa nung nakaraan, is yung pasensya namin sa balikan sa bola kasi yun talaga yung kulang namin," Soltones said after rallying Petro Gazz to victory in the extended first set.

The Angels extended their winning streak against the HD Spikers to four since the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference playoffs.

Molina remained the bright spot in the side of Cignal, finishing with 11 points and eight receptions.