Petro Gazz eliminates Choco Mucho, gifts Army PVL semis spot

PETRO Gazz played the spoiler’s role for Choco Mucho, cruising to a shock 28-26, 25-21, 25-16 victory on Saturday in San Juan to end its 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference campaign on a high note.

Petro Gazz vs Choco Mucho recap

The Angels dragged the Flying Titans with them among the eliminated teams, no thanks to winning the second set that allowed Army to instead catch the last bus to the Final Four despite the Lady Troopers falling to Creamline, 20-25, 22-25, 16-25, earlier.

Choco Mucho had hoped to beat Petro Gazz in three or four sets to match Army's record and clinch the last semis seat with a better tiebreak score.

Instead, the Flying Titans lost and dropped to 2-4, gifting Army (3-3) the Final Four spot.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Creamline finished on top of the eliminations with a 5-1 card, while Cignal and PLDT are behind in joint second at 4-2.

Continue reading below ↓

MJ Phillips soared highest for the Angels, who snapped their four-game losing streak to start the season with a four-set win over Cignal last Tuesday before finishing their stint with back-to-back wins.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.