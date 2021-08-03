Petro Gazz overcomes tough stand to eliminate BaliPure from contention

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Petro Gazz knocked BaliPure out of the semifinals race, 25-20, 26-24, 25-23, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Tuesday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Petro Gazz vs BaliPure recap

Myla Pablo and Grethcel Soltones led the Angels in denying the valiant effort of the Water Defenders, who forced a neck-and-neck battle in the last two sets.

Petro Gazz improved to 5-2 record in joint third spot with Chery Tiggo.

The Angels’ fifth victory ousted BaliPure in the semis race with a 2-5 card and put the Perlas Spikers (1-4) and Black Mamba-Army (2-4) on the brink of elimination.

PHOTO: PVL photos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Soltones delivered the killer blows in the third set and finished with 14 points off nine attacks, four aces and a block including 10 digs.

Ria Meneses nailed four kill blocks for eight points, while Pablo and Jerrili Malabanan added seven markers each.

Ivy Perez had 15 excellent sets and fired two aces in her first start.

“Ready talaga sila (BaliPure) yung fast game nila kumakapit. High percentage yung mga wing nila,” said Petro Gazz head coach Arnold Laniog, who started his bench players Malabanan, Perez and Seth Rodriguez.

“On our part, tinake advantage yung opportunity na mabigyan ng playing time yung iba. Mapapansin naman natin sa lahat ng mga players, nagiiba na timpla ng katawan.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

BaliPure committed 28 errors in the match.

Graze Bombita carried the loads with 18 points. Sati Espiritu and Gen Casugod had 10 and nine points, respectively. Bern Flora added six markers, 12 digs and 11 receptions.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.