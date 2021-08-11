BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Petro Gazz pounced on weary Choco Mucho, 25-21, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20, to take a step ahead in the battle for third place on Wednesday in the PVL Open Conference on at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Myla Pablo showed the way for the Angels with 26 points, 25 from attacks.

Petro Gazz tries to finish off Choco Mucho on Thursday.

Maddie Madayag injured her left knee on an awkward landing from an attack attempt in the fourth set, with the score tied at 15.

Petro Gazz

Grethcel Soltones delivered 13 points including 19 digs and 16 excellent receptions. Ces Molina chipped in 11 points and 14 excellent receptions, while Ria Meneses nailed five kills blocks and finished with 10 markers.

“Usapan talaga naming hindi naman pwede uuwi tayo na walang dala so lahat naman nagbigay ng best lahat nagsalita na sige pagtulungan na natin,” said Petro Gazz head coach Arnold Laniog.

“Choco Mucho hindi mo talaga ma-underestimate individually and as a group okay naman sila, mental toughness lang talaga as a group.”

Ponggay Gaston led the Flying Titans with 18 points and 16 receptions. Kat Tolentino had 10 markers, while Madayag had six points before her injury.

The Flying Titans were playing their seventh match in eight days.

