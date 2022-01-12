Petro Gazz signs MJ Phillips, Bang Pineda, Aiza Maizo Pontillas

AIZA Maizo-Pontillas, MJ Phillips and Bang Pineda have found a new home after Sta. Lucia's exit, hooking up with Petro Gazz for the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference tentatively set on February 16.

The Angels announced the signing of the former Lady Realtors, just days after the team took a leave of absence from the volleyball pro league.

“Established names in the industry, Aiza Maizo, Mj Phillips and Bang Pineda all Gazzed up to give us exciting games ahead!! Who’s ready?!” Petro Gazz posted on its social media pages on Wednesday evening.

Phillips, Pontillas and Pineda are teaming up once again with Djanel Cheng and Jonah Sabete, who returned to Petro Gazz after Sta. Lucia's decision to go on a hiatus.

The Filipina-American wing spiker will be playing for a new squad for the first time, having played for Sta. Lucia the past four years,

Pontillas, on the other hand, will be donning a new jersey for the third time in seven years after a brief stint with Sta. Lucia last season and a five-year stay with the defunct Petron side from 2016-2020.

Continue reading below ↓

Phillips and Pontillas took turns in the opposite spiker position at Sta. Lucia in the last PVL bubble in Ilocos Norte.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Petro Gazz now has a deep rotation at wing spiker as the hard-hitting pair team up with holdovers Myla Pablo and Grethcel Soltones as well as newcomer Nicole Tiamzon and returning hitter Sabete.

The Angels were also able to fill the void left by Best Libero Kath Arado with the signing of defensive specialist Pineda, who will be playing for her eighth club team in nine years.

The Adamson standout will work hand-in-hand with returning libero Cienne Cruz to protect Petro Gazz’s floor.

Petro Gazz recruited eight new players including middle blocker Yeye Gabarda in its bid to surpass its bronze medal in the previous Open Conference.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.