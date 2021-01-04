Petro Gazz negotiating with free agents to fill void left by Panaga and Co.

AFTER losing five key players in free agency, Petro Gazz is eager to rebuild its roster as it vowed to stay committed to the Premier Volleyball League.

The Angels parted ways with Jeanette Panaga, Cherry Nunag, Jonah Sabete, Jovielyn Prado and Kai Baloaloa as the volleyball free agency has begun this new year.

These five players, who were key pieces to Petro Gazz’s title run in the Reinforced Conference and silver medal finish in the Open Conference both in 2019, have all decided to bid farewell and try new opportunities with other teams.

Angels’ team manager Camille Cruz said that they respect the decision of their former players to explore their options, especially that the country is still experiencing crisis.

“This pandemic has affected all of us, some more than others. It has also influenced our decisions including personal and career-related ones,” Cruz told Spin.ph. “I believe our former players have personal reasons and made their decisions that would best suit their situations and best interest.”

Cruz, a former La Salle Lady Spiker, wishes all the best for Panaga, Nunag, Prado, Sabete and Baloaloa and she hopes that they will all see each other back in the court again soon.

“I’m hoping that volleyball and sports in general can bounce back from this pandemic sooner. I wish the ladies all the best in their career and future endeavors,” she said.

When asked about their reported participation as guest team in the Philippine Superliga Beach Volleyball and All Filipino Conference, Cruz insisted that they are still committed to play in the PVL.

“As far as I know Petro Gazz is committed to play for PVL this year,” said the younger sister of volleyball star Cha Cruz-Behag and twin of Angels’ libero, Cienne.

The PVL is eyeing to make its debut as a professional league on April 10 under a bubble format at Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

For now, the Angels are focusing on signing new players to fill in the void and join open spikers Jerrili Malabanan and Grethcel Soltones, setters Ivy Perez and Chie Saet as well as liberos Cienne Cruz and Rica Enclona.

Petro Gazz is currently negotiating with several free agents. Cruz didn’t name their prospects but will announce their new signings once they finalize the deal.

“Definitely we’re forced to restart the team’s line up. We’ll be announcing soon regarding new players,” she said.