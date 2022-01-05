Petro Gazz parts ways with Kath Arado, eight other players

PETRO Gazz bid farewell to Premier Volleyball League Best Libero Kath Arado, Best Middle Blocker Ria Meneses and seven other players.

The Angels announced the departure of nine players on Wednesday afternoon.

“Through all the ups and downs, twists and turns, it has been one interesting ride. We, your Petro Gazz Angels family, would like to thank you all for our journey shared this 2021,” the team announced.

The contracts of Arado, Meneses, Ces Molina have expired, according to team manager Camille Cruz.

Also out of the Petro Gazz squad are Mean Mendrez, Jerrili Malabanan, Alina Bicar, Ivy Perez, Jessey De Leon and Rica Enclona.

Ces Molina and eight others are released by Petro Gazz.

PHOTO: PNVF

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

There are only five in Myla Pablo, Grethcel Soltones, Chie Saet, Remy Palma and Seth Rodriguez.

Meneses and Arado shone in their first PVL season with the Angels last July and August 2021 in Ilocos Norte, earning their respective spots in the All-Premier Team.

Molina, who joined the team last year, was also instrumental in Petro Gazz’s third place finishes in the PVL and the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League in Lipa.

Bicar was the latest acquisition of the Angels in October for the Champions League. Malabanan and Perez signed early 2020 but only played last year due to the pandemic, while De Leon and Enclona ended their journey with the team after three years.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“We offered. But at the end of the day, we respect their decisions on what they think would be the best for them moving forward,” Cruz told Spin.ph.

The team manager also hinted they have found new players and the team will make an announcement ahead of the PVL 2022 season.

Continue reading below ↓

“I believe we’re still in the game and have started our line up renewed for this year. Can’t wait to officially welcome our new members to the team especially when we’re given go signal to practice face to face hopefully soon, once it is safe to do so,” she said.

Arado, Malabanan and others also took to social media to express their gratitude to Petro Gazz before they open a new chapter in their respective volleyball careers.

“Thank you po sa opportunity na binigay niyo po sa akin,” Arado wrote on Instagram.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.