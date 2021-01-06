Petro Gazz adds Kath Arado, Ria Meneses, Mean Mendrez to signings

PETRO Gazz has continued to refuel with three massive signings from Generika-Ayala in Kath Arado, Ria Meneses and Mean Mendrez.

After losing five key players in free agency, the Angels revealed three more solid acquisitions, led by national team libero Arado, on their social media pages on Wednesday night.

Arado, Meneses and Mendrez were picked up from the Life Savers, who took a pandemic-related leave in the Philippine Superliga.

The multi-awarded libero Arado, out of University of the East, is expected to provide a dreaded floor defense for the Angels.

It will be her second club team after spending the last three years with Generika-Ayala.

Meneses, a University of Santo Tomas standout, will be in charge of the middle after the departure of Cherry Nunag and Jeanette Panaga.

Outside hitter Mendrez is returning to Petro Gazz after three years, but this time she will not be eligible to return to UE as the Premier Volleyball League is set for its professional launch with the Open Conference, under a bubble format, on April 10.

Lady Red Warriors Arado and Mendrez are reunited with Seth Rodriguez, who was also part of the Angels’ massive recruitment.

Petro Gazz has two more new players to unveil in the coming days as it looks to sustain its back-to-back Finals appearances in 2019.