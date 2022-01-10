Petro Gazz welcomes back Jonah Sabete, Djanel Cheng, Cienne Cruz

PETRO Gazz brought back Jonah Sabete and Djanel Cheng after Sta. Lucia took a leave while libero Cienne Cruz is returning to action after skipping the previous Premier Volleyball League season.

Petro Gazz returnees

The Angels on Monday welcomed back the troika of Sabete, Cheng and Cruz, who were part of their successful 2019 season including the Reinforced Conference championship run.

Sabete and Cheng played for Sta. Lucia in the PVL Open Conference held in Ilocos Norte last year and found their way home back to Petro Gazz after their previous team opted to take a leave.

Cruz, the twin sister of Petro Gazz team manager Camille, is set to protect the floor defense of the Angels once again after helping her team reached back-to-back Finals in 2019 and winning the 2018 Open Conference Best Libero award.

“Reunited back and ready to work it out for our Refueled 2022 team roster! Welcome back, Angels! Let’s do this!” Petro Gazz wrote.

Sabete is expected to bring her two-way game as she teams up with Myla Pablo and Grethcel Sotones, while Cheng will work hand-in-hand once again with veteran setter Chie Saet.

The return of these Angels would fill in the whole left by Arado, Ria Meneses, Ces Molina, Jerrili Malabanan, Alina Bicar, Mean Mendrez, Jessey De Leon, Ivy Perez, and Rica Enclona, who parted ways with the squad after their contracts expired.

But as team manager Camille said last week, Petro Gazz is still in the game as it is set to unveil five more new players in its goal to surpass its bronze medal finish last year.

The PVL is looking to kick off its 2022 season with the Open Conference tentatively set next month either at Paco Arena or at Royale Tagaytay under a full bubble setup depending on the Covid-19 situation.

